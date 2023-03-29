Duran started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in Tuesday's spring game against the Royals.

Duran raked during the spring, posting a .357/.390/.714 line over 26 games. That alone should cement his roster spot, but manager Bruce Bochy told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that Duran's most intriguing trait has been defensive versatility. In addition to 58 innings at third base and 27 at shortstop, Duran played 28.2 innings in left field. "If you look at who may have been a surprise in Spring Training, he would be right there at the top," Bochy said. "How well he's handled everything -- every position I've put him at, including shortstop and the outfield." The Rangers suddenly find themselves in need of outfield depth with Leody Taveras (oblique) expected to land on the injured list.