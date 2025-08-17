Duran started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 14-2 loss to Toronto.

Duran stepped in at second base for the injured Marcus Semien (wrist), who was hit by a pitch Friday and held out Saturday. X-rays on Semien's wrist came back negative, and he'll be re-evaluated ahead of Sunday's series finale in Toronto. While Duran can play multiple positions, second base is not high on his list of appearances. He's played 22 games there during his career and twice this season.