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Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Helps snap losing streak

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Duran went 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 5-4 win over San Francisco.

Duran walked off the Giants, who had tied the game in the top of the ninth inning, which a run-producing, ground-rule double in the bottom half of the frame. The win halted the Rangers' six-game losing streak. Duran is getting regular at-bats at third base since Josh Jung (calf) landed on the injured list, but the Rangers would find a spot for the versatile Duran even if Jung were healthy. In 18 contests since the All-Star break, Duran's posted a .313/.351/.582 slash line with seven doubles, one triple, three home runs and 13 RBI.

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