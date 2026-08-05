Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Helps snap losing streak

Duran went 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 5-4 win over San Francisco.

Duran walked off the Giants, who had tied the game in the top of the ninth inning, which a run-producing, ground-rule double in the bottom half of the frame. The win halted the Rangers' six-game losing streak. Duran is getting regular at-bats at third base since Josh Jung (calf) landed on the injured list, but the Rangers would find a spot for the versatile Duran even if Jung were healthy. In 18 contests since the All-Star break, Duran's posted a .313/.351/.582 slash line with seven doubles, one triple, three home runs and 13 RBI.