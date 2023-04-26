Duran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Duran hasn't yet taken hold of an everyday spot in the lineup, but even though he'll take a seat Wednesday, he's still managed to start in six of the Rangers' last six contests. During that time, Duran has hit .400 with four extra-base hits while also adding two stolen bases during that span, so manager Bruce Bochy could have a tough time justifying keeping the 23-year-old out of the lineup if he continues to produce. For the time being, Duran should at least have a path to a regular role versus left-handed pitching.