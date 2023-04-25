Duran went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Reds.

Duran, who made a second consecutive start at shortstop, extended his batting streak to six games, during which he's 10-for-22 with four extra-base hits, six RBI, four runs and his first stolen base of the season. Duran (against lefties) and Josh Smith (righties) are holding down shortstop while Corey Seager works his way back from a hamstring injury. Seager, who initiated baseball activities Monday, is not due back until mid-May.