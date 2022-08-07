Duran went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI fielder's choice in an 8-0 win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Duran showed why scouts admire the raw power in his bat by taking a hanging slider from Michael Kopech to the opposite field for his third home run of the season. The 23-year-old infielder was called-up after the All-Star break and is slashing .233/.276/.379 in 116 at-bats for the Rangers in his rookie season. Duran is worth watching down the stretch to see if the power he displayed in the minor leagues can translate into success at the major-league level.