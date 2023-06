Duran went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-5 loss against Detroit.

Duran continued his recent surge at the plate Thursday, launching his 12th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 2-2 before adding a single in the ninth. It marked the 24-year-old's fifth consecutive multi-hit game and his third straight game with a home run. He's now hitting a very robust .367 in June to go along with five homers, 11 RBI and 16 runs scored.