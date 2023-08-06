Duran went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Marlins.

Duran entered the game after Josh Jung was lifted with a broken thumb. It's been a rough stretch since the All-Star break for Duran, who has gone 9-for-56 (.161) with a 7:20 BB:K and just four RBI in 18 games. With Jung likely out a minimum of four weeks, Duran and Josh Smith will have a chance to compete for playing time at third base, allowing Robbie Grossman to settle in at designated hitter. Duran's .281/.326/.482 slash line is better than Smith's .214/.344/.349 mark for the year, but neither has been particularly effective lately. Duran has added 14 homers, 39 RBI, 44 runs scored and six stolen bases through 325 plate appearances, though he'd likely be on the short side of a platoon if one emerges.