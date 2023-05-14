Duran went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Athletics.
Duran's two-run shot in the ninth inning provided insurance and allowed manager Bruce Bochy to avoid using closer Will Smith, who's worked a lot this week. It was Duran's fifth homer in 32 games, equaling the number he hit last season over 58 games. He's been starting at shortstop for the injured Corey Seager (hamstring), but the latter played in his third rehab game Saturday and could return as soon as Monday. That means Bochy will have to find a spot for Duran's hot bat, presumably in left field.
More News
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Clubs fourth homer•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Smokes go-ahead homer•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Makes fourth straight start•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Continues great start with homer•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Starts at short against righty•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Starts at third base•