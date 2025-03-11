Duran is not included on the latest Opening Day roster projection compiled by Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

Duran's path to a roster spot would be as a utility player and appears to be blocked by Josh Smith and Kevin Pillar. Duran's 2024 struggles at the plate have carried over this spring; he's batting .118 (2-for-17) and is hitless over the last 12 at-bats.