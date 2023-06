Duran went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored in Sunday's 11-7 win over Toronto.

Duran shook off a 2-for-19 slump with his first four-hit effort of the season. He'll continue to be Texas' primary left fielder, a spot he didn't own when the season began. Duran earned it with his bat and is slashing .309/.356/.509 through 52 games.