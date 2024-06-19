Duran started at third base and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.

Duran was in the starting lineup for the 11th consecutive game and the 17th time in the last 18 contests. He's filled in at first base against left-handers, then helped cover the left side of the infield, where Corey Seager and Josh Smith have battled injuries. Smith returned as the designated hitter Tuesday, which could spell the end of Duran's streak in the starting nine. Eventually, when third baseman Josh Jung (wrist) returns, there will be a reduction in Duran's opportunities.