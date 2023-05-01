Duran went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's 15-2 win over the Yankees.

Duran made a fourth consecutive start and hit safely in all of them. He's 6-for-16 with a home run and six RBI during the hit streak. Duran will continue to share shortstop with the lefty-hitting Josh Smith, while Corey Seager rehabs a hamstring injury, and he has stolen some at-bats from Smith against righties due to a better bat. The opportunities will dry up when Seager returns, which is not expected for at least another two weeks.