Duran started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Oakland.

Duran, who was called up following the All-Star break, has started all three games since -- once at second base and the last two at third. The righty hitter has been in the lineup against both lefties and righties, and the Rangers may see how he develops in an everyday role. Duran's hit in all three games and, for now, has marginalized Josh Smith and Charlie Culberson.