Duran was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
Duran was recently moved into a platoon role, but he will now return to Triple-A. After a hot start following his call up June 4, the 23-year-old went 1-for-15 over his final four games. With Josh H. Smith back from his shoulder injury and Corey Seager and Marcus Semien holding down their respective positions, there simply wasn't anywhere for him to crack the lineup consistently. Duran will remain a top candidate to get recalled in the coming months.
