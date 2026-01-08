Duran agreed to a one-year contract with the Rangers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Duran played in 90 games for the Rangers last season and had a career-worst .559 OPS, as he went without a home run in 219 plate appearances. The 26-year-old now officially has a contract for 2026 but likely won't have much roster security given that he has a .237/.278/.309 slash line across the past two seasons.