Manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that Duran isn't guaranteed a place on the Rangers' Opening Day roster but is competing for a job, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Duran posted a .276/.324/.443 slash line with 14 home runs in 122 games during 2023, but he slipped to a .609 OPS last season and now doesn't have a secure role. The 25-year-old is competing for a utility job, but Josh Smith is poised to be the main reserve infielder while Leody Taveras lines up as the No. 4 outfielder.