Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Duran is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Boston.
Duran started the past 10 games and will receive a day off after he posted a .696 OPS during that span. Charlie Culberson will take over at the hot corner and bat eighth Thursday.
