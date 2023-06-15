Duran isn't in the Rangers' lineup Thursday against the Angels.
Duran is just 1-for-11 with a home run during Texas' series with the Angels and will sit out Thursday's series finale. Travis Jankowski will replace Duran in left field and bat eighth.
