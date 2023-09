Duran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

The 24-year-old has operated as Texas' primary third baseman for most of the last few weeks with Josh Jung (thumb) sidelined, but Duran has a .369 OPS in 32 at-bats since Aug. 25 and will sit Wednesday for the third time in the past four games. Josh Smith will receive another start at the hot corner and bat eighth.