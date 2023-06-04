Duran started in left field and went 1-for-1 with two walks in Saturday's 16-6 win over the Mariners.

Duran was activated off the injured list, and the Rangers put his dangerous bat in the lineup. He slashed .301/.346/.921 with five home runs, five doubles, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored during the month of May before hitting the IL. He's in a crowded mix for at-bats in left field and DH.