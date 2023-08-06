Duran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Duran has now hit the bench three times in five games and may be losing hold of a regular spot in the lineup while he's mustered an underwhelming .145/.230/.218 slash line in 17 games since the All-Star break. Robbie Grossman will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter for a third game in a row and could end up serving as the primary replacement for Duran if the latter fails to show much improvement at the plate in the next handful of contests.
