Duran was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Duran appeared to be in line for a reduced role for the Rangers since Josh Jung is expected to make his major-league debut Friday. However, Duran will ultimately be sent to the minors after Josh Smith was recalled from Round Rock following a strong performance in the minors over the last two and a half weeks. Duran has hit .236 with five homers, 25 runs, 25 RBI and four stolen bases over 58 big-league games this season but should have the chance to maintain fairly regular at-bats in the minors.