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Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Perfect at plate Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Duran went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Monday in a loss to the Giants.

Duran was by far the most productive offensive player for Texas, logging four of the team's seven hits and accounting for the Rangers' only run with a solo blast to left field in the ninth inning. The utility man posted his second four-hit performance of the season and snapped a 2-for-19 cold spell at the plate. Duran continues to provide immense value both with his bat and with his defensive versatility -- he's slashing .274/.326/.455 with 13 homers, 51 runs, 59 RBI and nine stolen bases through 394 plate appearances this season while making double-digit appearances at three different positions in the infield (shortstop, third base and second base) as well as at two different positions in the outfield (left field and right field).

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