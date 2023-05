Duran went 3-for-3 with a double and a stolen base during Friday's win over the Rockies.

Duran was perfect at the dish Friday and collected his first three-hit game since May 2. He boosted his slash line to .307/.343/.512 with three steals and 14 extra-base hits through 134 plate appearances this season. The 23-year-old has picked up six of those extra-base knocks over his last seven games.