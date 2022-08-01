Duran went 1-for-4 with a three-run double in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Angels.

After striking out in each of his first three plate appearances of the day, Duran came up clutch when it mattered most. With one out in a tie game in the top of the ninth, Duran stepped to the plate and delivered a bases-clearing two-bagger to help the Rangers take three of four from the Angels. The 23-year-old rookie has started in each of Texas' last five games and looks like he could handle a near-everyday role while Brad Miller (neck) is on the injured list and while Corey Seager (lower leg) is also at risk of being deactivated.