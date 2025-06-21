Manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday that Duran will see the majority of reps at first base while Jake Burger is on the injured list, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bochy also gave Duran some praise for his recent work at the plate, which is another positive sign for Duran's fantasy outlook. The 26-year-old has just 51 plate appearances this season and logged a poor .455 OPS, but he has three doubles in his last nine at-bats and will have an opportunity to prove himself in a larger role. Justin Foscue and Josh Smith could occasionally start at first base while Burger (oblique) is sidelined.