The Rangers are expected to recall Duran from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Texas has already placed Kevin Pillar (back) on the injured list in a corresponding move, but since Duran isn't scheduled to arrive in Boston prior to Wednesday's contest, the Rangers will wait until Thursday to make his promotion official. Duran will offer depth at all four infield spots and both corner-outfield spots and will likely see most of his starts against left-handed pitching. He had been on the fire at the plate since being optioned to Triple-A on April 20, slashing .346/.393/.673 with four home runs and five stolen bases over 13 games.