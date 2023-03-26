Duran has slashed .352/.375/.704 with three home runs and 15 RBI over 24 spring games.
Duran, who belted his third Cactus League home run Saturday after swatting two Thursday, is doing everything he can to make the Opening Day roster. His 10 extra-base hits leads the team. In addition to the work at the plate, the 23-year-old has appeared at second base, shortstop, third base and the outfield. A utility spot is up for grabs, and it appears Duran and Josh Smith (thumb) are the primary contenders. Smith's injury is recent -- he was scratched from Saturday's game -- but he offers better defense in the outfield, while Duran may need more reps there. The Rangers will decide whether Duran's bat is more valuable than Smith's defense.