Duran went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 11-3 win over Oakland.
The red-hot hitting Duran continued to produce and is 15-for-49 (.306) with three home runs, three doubles, seven RBI and 10 runs scored over 12 games in May. With the possibility that shortstop Corey Seager (hamstring) could be activated Monday, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News, manager Bruce Bochy will need to find a home for Duran's bat.
