Duran was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. He'll start at second base and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Marlins.

The 23-year-old was sent to the minors in late June but will rejoin the Rangers after Brad Miller (neck) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Duran shifted to a platoon role prior to his demotion and will likely serve as a depth infielder during Miller's absence.