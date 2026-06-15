Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Receiving rare night off

Duran is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

The Rangers will give Duran a much-overdue breather for the series opener, after the 27-year-old made 41 consecutive starts across six different positions dating back to April 29. Even if Corey Seager (ribs/jaw) is able to avoid a stint on the injured list and if Josh Smith (illness) is activated from the IL later this week, Duran should still have a pathway to a near-everyday role due to his ability to play all over the infield and outfield. Duran has been one of the Rangers' top hitters this season, with his .760 OPS placing him third among the 12 players on the team that have logged 100 plate appearances.