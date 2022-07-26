Duran went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Duran hit a single and scored on a wild pitch in the third inning. He also walked and stole second in the fourth, giving him three steals in four attempts this year. The infielder has hit safely in all five games since the All-Star break, going 5-for-17 (.294) in that span. He's started at third base in three of those contests, though it doesn't appear the right-handed hitter is getting platooned since he's started against four righties. In 21 contests overall, Duran has a .266/.301/.418 slash line with two home runs, nine RBI and 13 runs scored.