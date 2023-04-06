Duran started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Baltimore.

Duran made his third start in left field and second consecutive with Josh Smith (face) unavailable. The Rangers love his bat, but Duran is relatively new to the outfield. As such, he was replaced by Travis Jankowski late in the game for defensive purposes. As reported by Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News, both Smith and Leody Taveras (oblique) are making progress in their returns to the lineup, which would squelch Duran's opportunities as an outfielder.