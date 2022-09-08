Duran could experience a reduction in playing time when the Rangers call up prospect Josh Jung, who will make his debut Friday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Duran made his MLB debut June 4 and played mostly at third base since, but that position is expected to be Jung's in preparation for what should be full-time job in 2023. Duran can also play second base but is blocked by Marcus Semien; he has experience in the outfield, but Bubba Thompson has emerged as a potential everyday player in left field while Leody Taveras is making a home in center. Duran may revert to a super-utility role.