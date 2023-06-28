Duran went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.

Duran launched his 10th homer of the season as part of Texas' five-run eighth inning. He's hit safely in eight of 10 games with multiple hits in seven of them. During that stretch, Duran is batting .425/.439/.725 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, three RBI, a stolen base and seven runs scored. The 24-year-old infielder/outfielder has a firm grasp on the left field job, a role that had been filled by a rotation of players when the season started.