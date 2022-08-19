site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Sitting against righty
Duran is not in Friday's lineup against the Twins.
He will sit for the second time in the last three games. Josh Smith, who is hitting eighth against righty Dylan Bundy, may have a loose hold on the strong side of a platoon at third base.
