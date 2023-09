Duran is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Duran is on the bench for the third straight game and is unlikely to recapture an everyday role over the final two weeks of the season after the Rangers activated Josh Jung (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Monday. After getting off to a hot start to the season at the plate, Duran is slashing just .224/.291/.314 with a 29.5 percent strikeout rate since the All-Star break.