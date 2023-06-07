Duran is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Cardinals.
Duran has now started three of five contests since returning from the injured list. The Rangers will go with Josh Smith in left field and Jonah Heim at designated hitter while Sandy Leon catches Jon Gray.
