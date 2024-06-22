Share Video

Duran is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.

After starting in 11 consecutive games, Duran will be out of the lineup for a second straight contest Saturday. For the month of June, he's slashing .230/.226/.328 with one home run and seven RBI over 61 at-bats. The lefty-hitting Travis Jankowski will serve as the designated hitter Saturday and bat eighth against the returning Michael Wacha.

