Duran isn't in the Rangers' lineup Saturday against the Padres.
Duran is slashing just .154/.250/.256 across 44 plate appearances since the All-Star break, so he'll take Saturday off to regroup. Josh Smith will start at shortstop in Duran's place and bat ninth.
