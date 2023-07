Duran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

With just one hit and nine strikeouts in 17 at-bats over his last four starts, Duran will sit for the second time in three games to open up a spot in the outfield for Robbie Grossman. Duran is still upholding a strong .876 OPS on the season, so he shouldn't be on the outs yet for a near-everyday role, despite his recent slump.