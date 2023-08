Duran started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 5-3 win over Oakland.

Duran filled in at third base in the first game following Josh Jung's thumb injury. It was announced Monday that Jung will miss at least six weeks, and Duran is expected to be part of the fill-in solution along with Josh Smith. Duran's .514 OPS in 19 games since the All-Star break, however, stands in stark contrast to a productive first half when he posted an .870 OPS with 12 home runs and 35 RBI in 70 games.