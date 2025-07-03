default-cbs-image
Duran started at third base and went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Orioles.

Duran made a second straight start at third base, where there could be several more opportunities for him. The Rangers on Wednesday optioned Josh Jung to the minors. Duran and Josh Smith are expected to fill the void while Jung works on his swing at Triple-A Round Rock.

