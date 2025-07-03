Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Starts at third base
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duran started at third base and went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Orioles.
Duran made a second straight start at third base, where there could be several more opportunities for him. The Rangers on Wednesday optioned Josh Jung to the minors. Duran and Josh Smith are expected to fill the void while Jung works on his swing at Triple-A Round Rock.
More News
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Swipes two bags off bench•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Sitting for second straight game•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Scores run in loss•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Playing time to increase•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Drawing third straight start•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Gets another start at shortstop•