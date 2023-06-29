Duran went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Tigers.

Duran has multiple hits in four straight contests and eight of his last 10 starts. He's hit a home run in back-to-back games against the Tigers and collected eight extra-base hits, five RBI and eight runs during his 10-game hot streak. While he's been on another level recently, Duran has been a steady contributor all season for the Rangers, slashing .322/.364/.555 with 11 home runs, 33 RBI and 33 runs scored across 61 games (225 plate appearances). The 24-year-old can play infield or outfield, but he appears to have solidified himself as Texas' primary left fielder moving forward.