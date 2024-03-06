Duran started at third base and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's spring game against the Mariners.

Duran's getting a healthy dose of playing time and leads the Rangers with 26 plate appearances (.360/.385/.480). He's the steady fill-in at third base for Josh Jung (calf), who is due back at some point this month. Duran is expected to be on the Opening Day roster as a backup utility infielder.