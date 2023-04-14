Duran will serve as the Rangers' backup shortstop while Corey Seager (hamstring) is sidelined, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Josh Smith started at shortstop Wednesday, and he is expected to remain the primary option at the position so long as Seager is out. Meanwhile, Duran has started only four games this season, all of which have come in left field. While Duran may see a slight uptick in playing time with Seager on the injured list, it appears that he is destined to remain a part-time player.