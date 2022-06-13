Duran went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run and was caught stealing in Sunday's 8-6 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

It looked like Duran's three-run homer in the top of the 11th might be the game-winning knock, but the White Sox tied it in the bottom half. It was the second home run for Duran, who has started every game (seven at SS, one at 2B) since being added to the roster, going 10-for-33 during his first stint in the majors. The stolen base attempt was Duran's first as a member of the Rangers; the infielder stole 19 bags (caught nine times) in the minors last season and had seven (caught once) at Double-A Frisco in 2022.