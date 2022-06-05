Duran started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mariners. He also had a fielding error.

Duran made his major-league debut after the Rangers placed Josh Smith (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list. He's never played above Double-A prior to Saturday, which can be read as an indictment of the Rangers' current situation at the hot corner. Neither Charlie Culberson nor Andy Ibanez has done enough to earn an everyday job, so the organization is digging into its depth in the minors.