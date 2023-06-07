Duran went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Duran notched a trio of base hits, which was the fourth time this season he's achieved that mark. The 24-year-old started at shortstop Tuesday after he played left field in his other two starts since coming off the injured list. His versatility in the field combined with his plate skills has allowed him to play in a near-everyday role in the league's top run-scoring offense, though he's been consistently slotted in at the bottom third of the Rangers' lineup. Duran is now slashing .322/.374/.531 with seven homers, 24 RBI, 23 runs and an 8:35 BB:K over 155 plate appearances.